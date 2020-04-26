Just under a year ago, on June 8, 2019, Kevin Krawietz was fulfilling a dream. With Andreas Mies, he defeated the French pair Jérémy Chardy-Fabrice Martin and won the Roland-Garros double tournament in two rounds (6-2, 7-6). He then reached the last four at the US Open and notably won the Antwerp tournament, always with the same sidekick. But today the world of tennis has come to a halt due to the coronavirus epidemic and it is unclear when the season will resume.

“I put away the shelves, I sort the boxes”

Meanwhile, the native of Coburg (Bavaria) trains three to four times a week in a gym in Munich. But not only. As he tells in an interview given to Der Spiegel magazine on Friday, he chose to occupy his days by discovering “normal work”, in his own words.

“I have been working in a supermarket for a few weeks. I put away the shelves, I sort the empty boxes. Last week, I helped security at the entrance by spraying the shopping carts with disinfectant. My colleagues here sometimes get up at 5 am in the morning and are in the store from 5.30 am to fill the shelves. I have had the luxury in my life of being able to turn my hobby into a profession, “he said.

The 28-year-old, who has collected more than 990,000 euros in earnings since the start of his career, according to the daily Bild, intends to take advantage of the pause on the tennis planet to continue learning this trade, before returning to the circuit. The season has been interrupted since early March and until at least mid-July, after notably the postponement of Roland-Garros in the fall and the cancellation of Wimbledon. In Germany, the population must emerge from the confinement in stages starting in May.