Theset of Deluxe Saturday Deluxe ’ This weekend she received the visit of Mila Ximénez, who reappeared after two months of confinement in her home. The collaborator confessed that she lived this return to work with many nerves: “I have entered Telecinco trembling because I have developed the cabin syndrome.” Mila decided at the beginning of the state of alarm to stay at home, unlike some of her companions, due to a health ailment. “I have been confined quite badly because I have had a shingles on my chin,” he said.

“During the confinement I have swelled with pills. I have been sleeping all day,” said the collaborator, who, as she explained, has not been well at home alone. “One day he gave me the paranoia that he wasn’t going to wake up and I called 112,” Mila said. During this free time, the collaborator was able to get to know herself a little more: “I have discovered things about me that I did not know.” Mila confessed that, although at first she was aware of the information related to the coronavirus crisis, she ended up leaving it “so as not to have anxiety.”

Among many other things, the collaborator acknowledged that it makes her “very sad not to be able to hug my friends and family.” In addition to the sadness, he explained that he felt anger when seeing images of people skipping the government’s recommendations: “I am very pissed off by those people who have skipped confinement.” Away from his daughter and grandchildren, he explained that he could not bear loneliness. His return to the Mediaset studios was lived as “a horror movie” seeing how there were hardly any people in the corridors. Jorge Javier Vázquez received his friend to applause and, after removing the most dramatic side of Mila’s confinement, the presenter inquired into the most amusing anecdotes of the guest.

“But what about you?” Jorge Javier asked Mila, who replied that she had no sexual desire. “What makes me feel like having a drink with someone on a terrace,” he confessed. Another anecdote that surprised the collaborators of the program was the one related to a sex toy of her partner. “A doctor came to take care of me at home and discovered my clitoris sucker on the table,” he commented with a laugh, although he admitted that he had not used it. In this sense, Jorge Javier encouraged Mila to “give more life” to her sex life: “At 67 you should not give up on sex.”