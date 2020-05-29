The series that focuses on time travel between different historical periods and is based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, it has been confirmed that it will arrive with its sixth season. And that’s why series writer and producer Ronald D. Moore has given the first details on ‘Outlander 6’.

For those who do not know much about this series, it is one that everyone should see since it is one of the most acclaimed thanks to his story (which focuses on a unique way of looking at time travel), his portrait of women and historical conflicts that each of the seasons shows.

The series begins in 1945 when a nurse named Claire randall she is somehow transported to the year 1743. As Claire explores that unknown and dangerous world, she falls in love with a man named Jamie Fraser, after their arranged marriage.

During its fifth season, the series had begun to plunge into the tensions that started the American Revolution, which is why in an interview for the Collider portal the screenwriter and producer of the series Ronald D. Moore gave the first details what fans of ‘Outlander 6’ can expect.

“We are in the new world, we are in the American colonies, and the American Revolution is getting closer and closer, so that is an important thing that will advance to the front and center as we progress through Season 6,” Moore said.

With the confirmation of this new story and that it will be based on the novel ‘A Breath of Snow and Ashes’, everything seems to indicate that the series will offer greater twists and surprises in its script, since the Revolution will be one of the greatest historical events. covered in the series, and you probably need more special effects to represent your extensive battles, which will ensure that all fans can continue to fully enjoy this great series.

For the moment, Season 6 of ‘Outlander’ has no official release dateBut some have speculated based on previous releases, that this season could come in 2021.