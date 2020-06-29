The COVID-19 pandemic caused Mexico’s digital economy to grow exponentially, e-commerce or making the super online were the most benefited

This Sunday the Ministry of Economy discloses the progress in the provision of Credits to the Word.

The Word Credits are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of credits is one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with minimal interest. This scheme includes support for domestic workers and freelancers.

T-MEC Review

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín, continued with the revision of the chapters of the T-MEC.

Chapter 6

It establishes the rules for the import and export of clothing, as well as the characteristics they must meet in order for them to be free of tariffs.

Chapter 7

This is a new chapter that did not exist in NAFTA and it establishes the customs rules for the import and export of goods.

Chapter 8

In this chapter he talks about energy and establishes the sovereignty of Mexico with respect to this item.

Chapter 9

This establishes the phytosanitary and sanitary measures for cooperation between the three parties that will share products. It establishes the scientific tests that give identity to a product.

Digital economy in Mexico

Leonardo Álvarez Córdova, Director of Innovation, Services and Internal Trade of the Ministry of Economy, indicated that the growth in the digital economy, derived from the COVID-19 pandemic, has been very marked in Mexico.

The pandemic, which forced a decrease in mobility in a 38 percent nationally, allowed the increase in electronic commerce and the telecommuting.

With respect to electronic commerceÁlvarez Córdova indicated that during 2019, Mexico was the country with the highest growth in online sales globally with a 35 percent annual growth.

In addition, the value of electronic commerce reached 5 percent of GDP.

Due to this increase in the demand for this type of resources, the Federal Government, in coordination with other instances, have made available to the public various initiatives.

Solidarity Market

Luis Godoy Rueda, Coordinator of the Solidarity Market of the Ministry of the Economy, reported that, due to the pandemic, the increase in trade and the digital economy in Mexico started at an accelerated rate.

During 2020, the level is forecast to increase to 40 times what it was in 2015.

Until now, 7,500 companies they are registered on the Mercado Solidario platform.

This platform is included in a series of tools that make the Ministry of Economy so that all those businesses that want to join the digital economy can do so.

Entry into force of the T-MEC

On the entry into force of the T-MEC, the Secretary of Economy, Graciela Marquez, reported that on the 30th President López Obrador will sign the start-up of the same for approval on July 1.

He also reported that they will have a video series and editorials regarding the entry into force of the treaty.

Questioned about the risk of the meeting of legislators to meet and pass complementary laws to the T-MEC, she clarified that the deputies and senators do not act on a whim rather, it is part of the process of lack of clarity, after decisions made by scientific questions.

He explained that part of the components of the T-MEC, They have been sent by the Ministry of the Economy since November of last year.

He emphasized that the T-MEC will be consolidated as a lever to get out of the current situation.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital