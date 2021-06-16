Durazo supports intention for GN to be part of Sedena

MEXICO CITY

To reduce the rate of violence and increase the security of the population, the elected governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, supported the intention that the National Guard form part of the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA).

The former secretary of Security and Citizen Protection met this Tuesday at the National Palace with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for more than two hours in private and upon his departure he shared his vision of the proposal to transfer that security body to the ranks of the armed institution.

Durazo Montaño pointed out that you have to be practical and the only option that exists in the current context is that it will take a long time for the National Guard to form its own cadres.

Well, we have to be practical at this time and the only option for coordinating an instance like the National Guard, formed with a base of military and sailors, is for it to have an affiliation in that unit; The National Guard has to train its own cadres, but cadre training takes a long time; for example, the National Guard requires 250 commanding officers at the colonel level. Where are you going to get them from? “, He replied when asked his point of view on the subject.

The press questioned the future governor of Sonora if this decision would not negatively impact the spirit of having a civilian command of the National Guard, as proposed at the beginning of the federal administration.

He said that this idea was created “but there is no civil command,” admitted the Sonoran.

With that idea it was created but there is no civil command, I am no longer sorry, that was what I said when I was there. No, there is no civilian leadership that has the capacity to lead an organization whose original base is made up of ex-military and ex-sailors; That is the fundamental reason and we also have to understand that we are in a time of a level of insecurity with a less and less patience of citizens regarding the issue. Consequently, the urgency to improve the indicators is increasing, “explained the governor-elect.

He acknowledged that although there have been advances in security, there are still lags from the past, especially in intentional homicides.

Regarding the role and weight that he will give to the national guard once he begins his term as governor of Sonora, Durazo Montaño said that he will be complemented by the police commanders in the state.

The Federal Police had, at its best, only 200 elements permanently deployed in Sonora. Now it has 2,680 elements, it has eight barracks and others are in progress. The idea is to continue this progressive growth until reaching 3,800 in 2023. That is the project. Consequently, it is the complement of the municipal police and the state police that at this moment has 1000 elements roughly, ideally 6 thousand are required, I am going to leave it at 4 thousand “, he outlined.

He argued that it is necessary to create institutions that complement the security work carried out by the national guard in the state “and that it is frankly exceptional.”

Durazo Montaño was the first elected governor to meet with President López Obrador, who on Tuesday said he would not meet with any of them until all post-election litigation is over.

However, the presence of the governor-elect of Campeche, Layda Sansores, was also noted in the National Palace during the afternoon of this Tuesday.

