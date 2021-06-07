Durazo and governor Pavlovich will create transition team in Sonora

SONORA

The virtual governor-elect, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, said that President Claudia Pavlovich Arellano called him by phone to congratulate him and acknowledge his victory in the elections this Sunday, June 6.

He also announced that they agreed to immediately integrate a transition team to coordinate the delivery-reception work of the Government of Sonora.

At a press conference, the former secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection of the Government of the Republic, who according to the quick count of the INE and the Preliminary Electoral Results Program, won with more than 50 percent of the votes with an advantage in the votes of between 12 to 15 percent, with respect to his closest adversary, recognized that the triumph of the so-called Fourth Transformation in Sonora is a consequence of the sympathy and affection of the people for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

We will begin the transition process immediately. The Governor called me this morning. I greatly appreciate that gesture of political maturity on her part and we have talked about establishing a working group for delivery-reception immediately; that for those who have experience in this type of activity, they know that it is an extremely complex process that implies receiving and processing all the information from each of the dependencies ”, assured Alfonso Durazo.

He said that he currently continues to evaluate the profiles because in the electoral campaign he met healthy and committed people with Sonora, who will help him to change the codas in the state, but he endorsed the commitment to integrate a parity cabinet with the best women and men.

He also said that the first thing will be to implement an austerity program and continue to refine the details of the government plan that has been drafting during the campaign; As for public safety, he said that they will attack the finances of criminal groups because that is where it hurts the most.

Alfonso Durazo stressed that his government will have four priorities: health; economic reactivation; sanitation of public finances; and return peace and tranquility to all the municipalities of Sonora.

jcs