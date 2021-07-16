Duration and details of the Marvel’s Avengers Wakanda expansion

In August, the video game “Marvel’s Avengers” It will receive a huge expansion when you add Wakanda to its main story. This long-awaited DLC will add Wakanda’s superhero, Black Panther, as a playable character. Through Entertainment Weekly, new details of this expansion arrive.

One of the details they reveal is that the expansion will extend the duration of the game to 25 hours, there will be nnew adversaries, including two main villains and a wide variety of Wankandians. Those 25 hours have been nuanced by Twitter, by Keano Raubun, game designer and narrative of the game, which is not a pure 25 hours of duration of this expansion, but to the duration of the general argument of the game since the first campaign of ‘Reassemble’. However, it has not clarified what the exact duration of the “War for Wakanda” campaign will be. However, to rule out the duration of the previous expansions, we can speak of approximately 5-8 hours.

Along with this, it has been confirmed that in the original version, T’Challa will have the voice of Christopher Judge, a well-known actor from “Stargate SG-1” and who also provided his voice for Kratos in the video game “God of War”.

I turned it down right away, ”Judge acknowledges when he was offered his voice. There are a lot of Black Panthers, but I really didn’t think anyone should ever play T’Challa again. [después de Boseman]. The current conversations continued and basically I ended up doing it because my mother and my kids said that if I didn’t, they would disown me. To be honest, I was afraid of being compared to what Chadwick had done so wonderfully. The only way to understand it was not to try to match the voice, to let my performance stand on its own. I put all of that into it and I hope people like it.

EW’s lengthy report also revealed some details about the history of the upcoming DLC. Fans already knew that the expansion would feature Klaw as the main antagonist. Now they confirm that we must wait a different story than the comics:

[Klaw] He has a personal vendetta against Wakanda that I don’t want to spoil, ”says Hannah McLeod, the narrative director of the DLC. We will say that you have this sonic technology that you have developed and that is specifically used to make vibranium technology vulnerable, but you also have this problem where you cause vibranium corruption. That corrupted vibranium begins to sprout all over the land, and that’s why the Avengers get involved.

Square Enix has yet to announce the official release date for the “War for Wakanda” DLC.

The EW story is great, but the 25 hours figure is a misinterpretation of a number meant to describe the entire story campaign from the core release through the War for Wakanda Expansion. The campaign is great though! Some of my favorite writing is in it 😉 – Keano Raubun (@xArcky) July 15, 2021

