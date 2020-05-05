Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks has referred to Kevin Durant’s debut date as “the $ 110 million question,” referring to the bet they made to sign the forward despite his serious injury, but he has clarified that “they will never” put pressure “on his player to force his return to the fields.

05/05/2020 at 13:04

CEST

EUROPE PRESS

“(Durant’s debut) is the $ 110 million question. Seriously, we’ve tried not to talk about deadlines much. He knows his body better than anyone else. Our training staff have done a tremendous job getting him to this point. But I don’t know how this pandemic will affect anyone, much less Kevin, “Marks acknowledged in statements to the Australian publication Newshub.

“After we have invested as much in a player as Kevin, we will never pressure him to come back,” added the executive. “When the time is right to get back on the field, he will do it one hundred percent. But if I can say something: before the pandemic he was already starting to look like Kevin Durant,” he advanced on the first steps on the forward track, which he has not played for almost a year due to his ruptured Achilles tendon.

Before the coronavirus forced to cripple the NBA, the Nets were not meeting expectations in the first year of the era of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, both affected by major injuries. Also, Coach Kenny Atkinson He was fired and the team was on track to end this season with an even worse balance than the previous one.

.