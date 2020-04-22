There are things that are not forgotten and one of them is the departure of Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA champion could not leave the Bay as intended, injuring himself in the final against Raptors and giving up continuing in a franchise with which he always maintained a relationship with certain tensions. His goal was to win the ring and he did it twice, but Kevin has always been very interested in having a very high economic cache and a team that revolved around his abilities and where he could deploy all his talent.

Many are still wondering the reason for his departure from Golden State, being the ESPN journalist Jay Williams Very active for a long time, noting that the pressure of the media with constant speculation about the future of KD could sit badly in the locker room, causing serious friction, especially with Draymond Green. This journalist’s version had been considered good due to its proximity to Durant’s environment, but Rich Kleiman, the player’s agent, flatly denies this version, even pronouncing the term “ignorant” to describe the arguments used.

“It seems to me to be very ignorant to say that the press was the one that caused Kevin to leave. It gives them a power that they do not have. Whoever said that does not know how elite sport works and neither does he know Kevin’s personality or Draymond, “says a man who works closely with Williams, which has greatly surprised his forcefulness in tearing down the aforementioned journalist’s argument. We will have to see if Kevin Durant is capable of making history in Brooklyn nets and make your abrupt departure from Golden State Warriors be diluted in the memory.

.