Durant, Westbrook and 2015-16: the story that could be and was not

The Thunder lacked some frying to change history. They had done everything right, with two of the most unappealable victories the Warriors dynasty ever suffered, in the third and fourth games of a series they won by 28 and 24 points respectively. Not even with 2-1 up did they allow themselves to be cowed by a rival dominated by urgency who could not respond, neither physically nor tactically, to the might of the City of Thunder, with an emboldened crowd that celebrated the last basket as well as the first. The Thunder had leads of more than 10 points in five of the seven series games, including the seventh at Oracle, where they were up 13 in the first half. And in the sixth, they were leading 96-89 with five minutes to go. And there the dream ended: their pulse trembled, they received a partial of 19-5, they made only one field goal in that space of time and lost up to six balls, to run out of luck. All that and 11 triples from a historic Klay Thompson were the ones that ended a dream and a project. And also, those who led to the writing of the history that we know today and not another very different one, which would have affected both the resolution of that year and (possibly) those who came after.

In the 2015-16 season, the NBA, as we know it, changed. On April 13 (five years ago), Kobe Bryant put an end to one of the most legendary sports careers in memory. That same day, the Warriors would beat Memphis at Oracle, and achieved their 73rd victory of the course, a historical record that would end what was believed to be unattainable, the one achieved by the Bulls in 1995-96 (72-10). A short time later, on May 5, Tim Duncan would play his last game in the NBA, announcing his retirement shortly after. The goodbye of the two maximum references of his generation (Kobe and Duncan) definitively gave way to an era, that of the triple, which had already been installed in the NBA, but that he would do it entirely in a course dominated by a team, the Warriors, who changed basketball. Also that season Stephen Curry established himself as one of the best players of all time and achieved the first unanimous MVP in history, beating Shaquille O’Neal, who in 2000 received all but one vote, which went to Allen Iverson. Definitely, it was a year of never-before-seen deeds, incredible feats and a Finals without which it is impossible to understand the North American competition.

Among Kobe’s 60 points on the day of his retirement, the Warriors’ 73 victories, the dominance of a LeBron who sought to give the Cavaliers the promised ring in the East and the candidacy of the long-lived Spurs (67 victories in the regular season) , the Thunder emerged. With 55 wins in the regular season, it looked like it was going to be a key year for the project.; James Harden had walked out the back door as the scapegoat for the loss in the 2012 Finals, but Westbrook’s injury in the 2013 playoffs, the conference finals loss to the Spurs in 2014 and the disastrous 2015 campaign , in which Durant fell to the first change and there was no playoffs, they generated some impatience. In 2012, what was thought to be a stumbling block in the face of a promising future in which they were to dominate the world was forgiven, but the results, for one thing or another, did not finish coming and Sam Presti decided to fire Scott Brooks and hire Billy Donovan, legendary coach of the University of Florida, but without experience in the NBA.

The Thunder played without pressure in 2015-16. Donovan, who was about to coach the Magic in 2007 but requested that the contract already signed be broken to stay in the university, perfectly controlled the group chemistry. Russell Westbrook was going to 23.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.4 assists, achieving for the first time two digits in this last statistical category. Kevin Durant averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5 assists, numbers that anyone would have chosen for MVP if it were a season that Stepehen Curry hadn’t been in. The team was compensated: Serge Ibaka helped on both sides of the track, Steve Adams hammered the zone, Alvin Robertson emerged as one of the best defenders of the competition and people like Dion Waiters or Enes Kanter they contributed quality minutes on the bench. The Thunder were the second team that scored the most points per game in the competition, first in rebounds, third in field goals, second in shots of two and sixth in blocks, in addition to the third best net rating in the competition. The season was good, but there was still the best.

A playoffs with a single error

Phil Jackson said that the playoffs are decided by talent and luck. And, of course, the Thunder had a bit of both. They were no longer the inexperienced team of previous years, which they showed in the first round against some Mavericks who were given no options (4-1). In the semifinals, the rival was greater: the Spurs, with Duncan in free fall but Kawhi on the rise and LaMarcus Aldrige of star signing, although without yet adapting to the team. The Texans had been beaten in 2012 to reach the Finals, but revenge was served cold in 2014, in a season that ended with the fifth title for Gregg Popovich and company. There were also Tony Parker and Manuu Ginobili. But it was useless: the Thunder won the third game with a single point and tied the series in the fourth (with 41 points from Durant), before the rival threat of going 3-1 up to San Antonio. The fifth and sixth also went to OKC, who played as if it were a champion team. In the last of them, forged with 37 points from Durant, they fired Tim Duncan, who stayed at 19 in his last game. The only game of all the playoffs, by the way, in which he exceeded ten points. And another fact: the Thunder won two games at home to the Spurs, one more than they had lost all season. The Texans finished 40-1 on their track, an NBA history record tied with the Celtics in 1985-86. And in the first round they swept the Grizzlies (4-0). In other words, minipoint for OKC.

The main course was served in the Western finals. The all-powerful Warriors arrived with the band of favorites, after beating the Rockets in five games in the first round and doing the same with the Blazers in the semifinals. The Thunder dominated the first game, were overwhelmed in the second and walked in the third and fourth, in front of a fiery crowd that legitimately believed in the ring. In the fourth round, Westbroon had 36 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Those two clashes were the confirmation, almost the only one until the Finals, in which the Warriors seemed human, without being able to defend the attacks of their rival, the quality of the dynamic duo of the Thunder or the counterattacks of Russ (26.7 + 7 + 11.3 in the series, by 30 + 8 for Durant)), faster than ever. The key moment was also in the fourth, with an ugly foul by Draymond Green on Adams that was not penalized. Curiosities of fate, that did happen in the Finals, with the pivot being out for the fifth round, the first of the Cavaliers’ comeback. In the sixth, we already know the story. And the seventh, with 36 points and 7 of 12 from Curry’s triples, was the confirmation of the champion, the one that great teams have had throughout history, the feeling that the Warriors, by getting rid of such an ignominious situation, they were immortal.

In the Finals the opposite was demonstrated, with the well-known heroism of LeBron James next to Kyrie Irving and the achievement of the promised ring. It was also the finishing touch for a historic season, with the consequent stick for some Warriors who failed in the end. Harrison Barnes was 1 of 6 on 3-pointers in Game 5 and 0 of 5 in Game 6, which was forged with 41 points from LeBron and as many from Kyrie. In the seventh, between Curry (lame during the series) and Klay, they missed 18 triples. The pulse that shook OKC in the Western Finals was foreboding for the Warriors, who suffered something similar at the decisive moment. And, in addition to all that, another note: seventh at the Oracle between Warriors and Thunder was Kevin Durant’s last in his original team (from Sonics to OKC, but original, after all). The forward headed for the rival who had eliminated them, emulating for many LeBron’s The Decission in 2010 and becoming public enemy number 1. He alerted Westbrook, by the way, at the last minute and by text message, as who leaves to your partner by watshapp. Ultimately, that series changed the recent history of the NBA and the future of a Durant who is today a historical player with two rings. And the Westbrook one, which without Durant is … well, what it can and we all know. And one thing is clear: you don’t live with determining factors. But that “what if …” gives a lot of play in this case. And in many others, of course.