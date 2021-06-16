Durant solo ‘Big Three’ and puts the Nets ahead

06/16/2021 at 8:17 AM CEST

.

Forward Kevin Durant lived his consecration as a star and leader by leading this Tuesday to a comeback and historic victory of the decimated Brooklyn Nets who beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 in the fifth game of the Eastern Conference semifinal tie .

Durant, without star point guard Kyrie Irving, injured with a sprained right ankle, guard James Harden, who returned without recovering from a muscle contracture in his right leg, in the end had to do the work of the “Big Three”. “ in a memorable game that left him with a triple-double of 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks.

Durant’s actions turned his game into one of the most spectacular performances in playoff history, allowing the Nets to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 will be played Thursday in Milwaukee, where the Bucks are 4-0 against the Nets this season.

With Harden, who returned but did not perform in any facet of the game, and without Irving, Durant had to play all 48 minutes and made 16 of 23 shots from the field, including four of nine 3-pointers, and made 13 of 16 from the line of goal. personal.

Nothing stopped Durant’s scoring inspiration and all the magic he unleashed with his game across the field of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, surrendering to the masterful basketball lesson being given by the Most Valuable Player award-winning star forward. (MVP) of the league.

An overwhelming last quarter

Durant scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, including a devastating and decisive triple with 50 seconds remaining that would allow the Nets to maintain a one-point advantage on the scoreboard, without giving the Bucks the option to play overtime or win.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP with the Golden State Warriors became the first player in league history to have at least 45 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a playoff game.

Harden played for the first time since he played 43 seconds in the series opener with a strained right hamstring. He shot just 1 of 10 and missed all eight 3s, but had eight assists and six rebounds while playing 46 minutes.

Reserve power forward Jeff Green emerged as the winning surprise factor by scoring seven triples and scoring 27 points that were also decisive for the Nets, who were up to 17 points behind on the scoreboard and all in favor of the Bucks, through those who lacked consistency in their game.

Griffin on stage

Another important player in the Nets’ victory was power forward Blake Griffin, who reached 17 points, including three three triples, and grabbed three rebounds. Once again, the Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo emerged as the leader of the Bucks by contributing a double-double of 34 points and 12 rebounds, but failed in the decisive moments by not getting the many that his team needed on the straight Full Time.

The same happened with forward Khris Middleton, who scored another 25 points, while guard Jrue Holiday contributed 19 points and eight assists, who could not decide the victory for the Milwaukee side. The Bucks had all the momentum after winning the previous two games at Milwaukee, with Irving spraining his ankle in the second period of Game 4.

It looked like Durant would be the only one of the three superstars to play Tuesday, which given the way he did it, may have been enough anyway. The Nets originally ruled out Harden on Monday, then raised him on Tuesday first to doubtful and then questionable.. He exercised before the game and seemed to move well, running off the court into the locker room tunnel after his warm-up before being cleared to play.

But he didn’t seem to have all the strength in his leg, leaving the jumpers short and rarely beating anyone on dribbling – responsibilities Durant assumed all along. The Nets were 4-of-20 in the first quarter, 2-of-13 on 3-pointers, and Middleton’s three-point play with 33 seconds left gave Milwaukee a 15-29 lead after the end of the first quarter.

Durant’s basket fell to 33-42 before Antetokounmpo scored a triple and followed with two more baskets to take the lead to 16., which is where he was still when the Bucks went into halftime at 43-59. The Bucks were still leading by 16 points midway through the third quarter, responding whenever the Nets tried to react.

But the scoring magic of Durant was yet to come, who came into action and took over the game and the historic experience at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He made all four shots and scored 11 points in the final 6:18 of the third as the Nets went 81-87 early in the fourth period.

Durant moved on to open the fourth, with his triple with 8:36 left to make it 94-93, Brooklyn’s first lead since it was 2-0. The rest was to further enlarge Durant’s figure and put the Nets within one win of reaching the Eastern Conference finals.