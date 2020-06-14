NBA Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said he will not debut with his new New York team this 2019-20 season, which will resume July 31 in Orlando, Florida, and he prefers to wait for the next to recover. good of his injury.

« For me it is better to wait. I don’t think I’m ready to play that kind of intensity yet. I will take more time to prepare for the upcoming season and the rest of my career, « Durant told ESPN this Friday.

The forward tore the Achilles curtain off his right leg on June 11 during an NBA Finals game against the Toronto Raptors, when he was still a Golden State Warriors player. Since that date, who was MVP in two finals of the most followed basketball competition in the world, has moved to the east of the country, but has not yet been able to wear the Nets shirt on the parquet.

« My season is over. I don’t plan to play at all. We decided last summer when it happened that he was going to wait until the next season. I had no plans to play all this season, « he added.

Durant, 31, has been recovering and training in Los Angeles during this time out of competition for the coronavirus pandemic, a disease from which he became infected.

« For the first time I felt like I was in my own space rehabilitating myself. I didn’t feel like I had to be part of the team and travel with the team and do everything as if I were playing. I really I could take my time and focus on myself every day« This time I felt like I had more mental patience throughout the process and I wasn’t feeling rushed, I wasn’t too excited when my team played well or had a good (rehab) day. »

Regarding his health, he indicated that you are fully recovered from coronavirus. « I was surprised. Then I was curious. I wanted to know what it meant. What is the virus about? I started to get information about him more and more. I was reassured to have knowledge and was more curious to know what I was dealing with and how I could combat it. «

« I had to reboot and focus totally on myself and what I wanted from this. « Durant also said regarding his transfer to the New York team. The 10-time NBA All-Star signed a 164 million euro contract with the Nets for four seasons, and left the Warriors as a free agent. « Now I am taking things second by second, and I am trying to find the best in the long term. »