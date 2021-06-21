Durant plans to play for the United States in Tokyo 2020

06/21/2021 at 9:36 AM CEST

.

The eaves Kevin Durantof the Brooklyn Nets, who were eliminated with their team in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday, He plans to be with the national team that will participate in the next Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Durant already won the gold with the team at the Olympic Games in London 2012 and those of Rio de Janeiro 2016. If he manages to win gold again this year, it will be the third gold medal of his career.

The Nets’ star forward averaged 34.3 points; 9.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the playoffs with 51 percent shooting from the field, his highest scoring total in the postseason.