Durant and Irving praise the great teamwork

. / New York

Forward Kevin Durant, leading scorer for the Brooklyn Nets, and his teammate, point guard Kyrie Irving, who led the attack again, admitted that the entire team did a great job in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal tie that they beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-86 by beating. “For the most part, We did what we were supposed to do, win two at home and we have to see if this tie is going to be decided for us as visitors, “said Durant, who contributed 32 points, including 13 in the first quarter, six rebounds and four assists.” We have to stay together as a team and everything is possible. ” he added.

For his part, Irving, who finished with 22 points, stressed that he is more amazed every day by how the team responds on the pitch and, from there, he added, come the good results they have achieved and that have allowed them to have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. “I think we are capable of play better and better in every game and that is something extraordinary, “Irving stressed.” But we delivered in our field and now we have to see what happens in Milwaukee, where it will be different, “he said.

That is also what Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer hopes, who admitted that his team did not do well, since it did not know how to maintain the rhythm that it contributed in the first quarter and that was the key to the defeat. “We didn’t play very well in general, the first quarter, the whole game,” Budenholzer lamented. “I think we have to play better from start to finish, otherwise things will be very difficult for us in the next two games.” Budenholzer explained that you only had to look at the game statistics to see that the only team that was on the field was the Nets, in addition, he highlighted, doing things well. The series moves to Milwaukee, where the third game will be played on Thursday and the fourth on Sunday.

The starting point guard of the Bucks, Jrue Holiday, who finished with 13 points, maintained the same criteria as Budenholzer when recognizing that they are a much better team than what they have shown in the last two games against the Nets, where they have lacked everything in his team and individual game. “We believe we’re better than the way we’re playing And we know it, “Holiday pointed out.” But at this point we can’t really be depressed. We have to stay positive because we return to our field, which is where we have to do things super well. “