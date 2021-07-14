Durant and Beal lead the devastating US exhibition on Argentina

07/14/2021 at 4:48 AM CEST

. / Las Vegas

The forward Kevin Durant and the guard Bradley Beal, with 17 points each, led the attack of the selection of The United States, which this Tuesday overwhelmed Argentina’s 108-80 in the third preparation game in Las Vegas for the Tokyo Olympics. Today’s display brought great relief to the Stars and Stripes team as they had lost the previous two games against the teams of Nigeria (87-90) and Australia (83-91) at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

The United States, seeking its fourth consecutive Olympic gold, this time left no room for the rival. Coach Gregg Popovich, widely criticized for the disappointing level shown against Nigeria and Australia, found the key to good communication on the field between all the players. Argentina was then at the crossroads of wanting and not being able to face the siege imposed by the Americans. Hence, Durant, of the Brooklyn Nets, and point guard Damian Lillard, of the Portland Trail Blazers, who had excelled in the games of the previous losses, respectively, this time were one more within the team, but with a key contribution. The Washington Wizards’ Durant and Beal, who combined for five 3-pointers of nine attempts, also had six rebounds and three assists each.

The Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists, which also made him a winning factor. Lillard finished with 13 points, three rebounds and four assists, while Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo reached 12 points, captured five balls under the hoops and gave five touchdown passes to complete the list of five players. they had two-digit numbers. Veteran power forward Draymond Green, of the Golden State Warriors, was the sixth player on the United States team to record eight points, two rebounds, three assists, recovered a ball and put a block.

Argentina once again had veteran power forward Luis Scola as its best player who contributed 16 points, five rebounds and two assists. The point guard Nicolas Laprovittola reached 13 points, three rebounds and three assists that left him second best scorer of the Argentine team, which had four players who achieved double-digit numbers. Among them were point guard Facundo Campazzo of the Denver Nuggets, who scored 12 points, grabbed two rebounds and handed out two more assists. Young forward Gabriel Deck of the Oklahoma City also scored 10 points to close the list of the four best scorers in Argentina.

With the victory, the United States will reach the last exhibition game, which will play on Sunday, July 18, against Spain, with the image and game crisis overcome and trying to show that her preparation to revalidate the title of Olympic champion is on the right track.