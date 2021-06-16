Durango without kidnappings so far in 2021

The non-governmental association “Alto al Secuestro” published its monthly report and made a special recognition to Durango, for being an entity that has remained zero in this type of crime during this year.

Ruth Medina Alemán, State Attorney General, stressed that the fight against high-impact crimes, especially kidnapping, has been a priority, achieving that during the last 18 months only one crime of this type has been registered, which was clarified by immediate and prosecuted with detainee.

He added that during this administration more than 160 kidnappers have been arrested and the Judge has been able to issue more than a hundred verdicts, some with corporal punishment of more than 100 years, with the objective of apprehending the members of the kidnapping gangs to prevent them from forming a new criminal group.

He added that the Specialized Units in Combating Kidnapping (UECS) of the Prosecutor’s Office have a police, ministerial, expert and victim assistance area, as well as analysts and advisers in crisis management, and have received training by specialists from The United States, Colombia, France and Spain, among others, that is why they are among the most prepared and best-performing units in the country.

jcp