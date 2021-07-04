Durango police and firefighters salary increases

DURANGO.

Elements of the Directorate of Public Safety and Firefighters and Civil Protection of Durango capital received a salary and retroactive increase, applied from January 1 to June 30, 2021, as well as their biweekly payment in which the increase is already reflected.

The municipal director of Administration and Finance, Erika Ruiz Hernández, reported that with an amount of around 3.2 million pesos, with a 3 percent salary increase, the deposit was made this June 30, as a form of recognition of the effort workers’ diary.

Photo: special

The resource for all personnel working in the municipal administration is guaranteed; Although the financial situation is not the best, the responsible management of resources allows us to watch over our workers, ”he said.

In the event that any of these workers did not have the payment reflected, they must be presented to the Sub-Directorate of Human Resources, in the Municipal Administrative Unit “Gral. Guadalupe Victoria ”to solve this situation.

As for the payment of the vacation premium for municipal workers, he said, it will be made in the first half of July, since the vacation period will begin on the 19th of this month.