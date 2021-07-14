Durango launches the first Women’s Academy in the state

Durango began the formation of the first 2021 Women’s Academy in the history of the entity, to have a Municipal Public Security Directorate with greater gender parity.

The municipal president of Gómez Palacio, Jorge Salum, welcomed this academy at the Higher Institute of Public Security.

“With this special and historical academy, which is made up only of women, the results will be greater, with emphasis on gender parity inside and outside the corporation,” said the municipality.

Antonio Bracho Marrufo, head of the DMSP, asserted that this first 2021 Women’s Academy will receive a training of 972 hours in police techniques and tactics, taught by certified instructors, to provide the citizens of Durango with greater vigilance and security, especially with a spirit of service .

He explained that more than 700 women applied, of which only 51 passed the control and confidence exams to join as cadets and continue their training.

In this regard, the Secretary of Public Security of the State, Roberto Bravo Ontiveros, stated that this Women’s Academy, along with 92 more cadets from the unit it heads, will come out well prepared and ready to attend to any contingency.

With the disappearance of FORTASEG, this training will be covered with resources from the Directorate and the support of the State Government.

Durango News: Attacks on Durango Churches Continue

jcp