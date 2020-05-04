Since last March, when the first cases of Covid-19 were disclosed in the country, the family of Ingrid Lozano (assumed name) religiously complied with the restrictions on unnecessary circulation imposed by the government to avoid contagions by the virus. .

Precisely on March 1, Ingrid was with her 13-year-old son in a clinic in the capital Don

he was hospitalized for a severe flu made worse by his asthma problems,

a condition that she also has.

He says that on March 13 they began to carry a full forty in his apartment in the Serrallés widening area of ​​the capital, after stocking up on food and medicine, in addition to that day his daughter who was studying abroad returned to the country.

Last Saturday they violated those restrictions on movement for the first time, but not because of the boredom caused by being locked up in the home, but by another enemy who invaded their house without asking for permission: The smoke caused by a fire in the Duquesa landfill, located in Santo domingo norte.

The family used this sign on the vehicle to avoid being stopped at checkpoints during their departure from the capital.

A torment

Ingrid, 53, narrates that the family’s torments began last Wednesday when the capital was filled with stifling and stifling smoke that added another discomfort to the anguish caused by the impact of the new coronavirus in the country. “The smell of smoke woke me up in the morning, coughing, because I suffer from asthma like my son, although controlled,” says the lady, who on that day took medication, but the next had to put wet cloths, towels and T-shirts on all the house windows.

The family decided to lock themselves in “lime and song” and even put damp cloths on the doors of the rooms, in what became another confinement inside the home, since the troubled mother only went out with a mask to the kitchen to look for water

and food for her and her children.

The family could endure one more day under these conditions, but last Saturday the mother understood that the time had come to leave the city and take refuge in her mother’s house in the province of San Pedro de Macorís.

“Since March 16 we had not been out on the street at all, but obviously we had to break the quarantine due to the smoke,” said Ingrid, adding that the situation became so unsustainable that even the towel she was going to use to bathe that day it was suffused with the stench of smoke.

Although she went to her mother’s house to escape the smoke, the departure involved carrying plenty of clothes, because due to her asthma problems they wash with odorless detergent, as well as medications and special food because her son eats gluten-free foods.

DRAMA

Greater in the environment.

When the family arrived in San Pedro de Macorís, Ingrid and her mother reflected that if that happened to them in an apartment far from the landfill, what will the lives of the people living in the environment be like, in wooden and zinc houses with many cracks? where the smoke passes the same.

Chaotic

Ingrid considers herself privileged because she has medications, light bulbs and nebulizers for her asthma conditions, but she said that people in the environment of the landfill suffer a chaotic situation because they do not have that within reach or another option to protect themselves.

.