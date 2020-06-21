Colombian President Iván Duque speaks during a daily television program amid the outbreak of COVID-19 from the headquarters of the Presidency in Bogotá

The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, stressed the importance of maintaining distance after the last agglomerations experienced in Colombia during the « day without VAT » held on Friday to revive the country’s economy.

« We will face many challenges as a society, but it is the citizen culture, the behavior of each one that will set the tone for success as a country », The president maintained.

Duque has assured that the Government will study the case of cities where agglomerations have been registered, in addition to affirming that it will make changes during the next days to promote online shopping or establish restrictions on access to business, according to local radio station Blu radio.

The Government has launched a plan to reactivate the economy, which also foresees the full opening of restaurants that so far can only place orders at home.

The Colombian Ministry of Health has registered 2,357 new coronavirus cases and 81 deaths this Saturday. With these data, the total number of infections in the Latin American country has risen to 65,633 and 2,126 people have died from the pandemic.

In addition, it has reported that there are 1,511 more recovered, so that a total of 25,499 people have managed to overcome the coronavirus in the country.

The Colombian Government announced that it will repeat the « day without VAT » despite the fact that at least 34 agglomerations have been found that totaled more than 80,000 people, according to the official balance.

The measure has been criticized by authorities such as the Mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, who has denounced that the Government is putting the population at risk. « Making mistakes is human, accepting and correcting is wise. I beg the national government not to provoke another Covid Friday that spoils care, » he said.

This Friday, June 19, Colombia lived the first of the three « days without VAT », a strategy of the Iván Duque Government to reactivate the country’s economy which according to the latest report presented by DANE -National Statistics Department- decreased by 20.6% in April.

The measure is essentially simple, For three days (June 19, July 3 and July 19) Colombians will be able to buy with a 19% reduction equivalent to the value added tax (VAT) on the total price of the product.

This opportunity to buy cheaper led Colombians to get up early to the sales in cities like Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Bucaramanga or Soacha, in which the hours of the warehouses were extended so that more people could access these benefits.

