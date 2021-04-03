Duque, Leopoldo and the defeated extreme right

Venezuela It is the land of the possible, it is a marvelous country where its inhabitants mock misfortunes and in the face of the miseries of the wretched who attack it, it stands firm, defeating every conspiracy, claw and / or perverse stratagems against it.

Whoever has doubts about this assertion, should only observe how the stubborn opposition ultra-right inside and outside the country, has failed in all its criminal actions against the Homeland and the Bolivarian Government led by the president. Nicolas Maduro, to the point that, now navigates in an ocean of uncertainties between the manic depressive psychosis that characterizes them, and the inflated egos of “their leadership” managed from Colombia by the Government of Iván Duque, by mandate of the ruined empires of the United States and the EU.

In this referential framework, entrenched in their own criminal lineage, the continental right maintains its hard line of attacks against Venezuela, while, in a two-sided game action, the ineffable and alleged “opposition leader” Leopoldo Lopez considers that the Venezuelan opposition is united around him to achieve a “democratic purpose”: free, fair and transparent elections. Which is strange to hear from the extreme right-wing opposition and his gang, since they have been deniers of all electoral processes, and the main promoters and promoters of abstentionism as a mechanism for delegitimizing the Bolivarian State.

Now defeated in his criminal actions; segregated by opponents who bet on peace and abandoned by his former allies in a good part of the thirty countries that supported them; López accuses President Nicolás Maduro of dividing the democratic forces to undermine free elections in the country, and such is the degree of inconsistencies in his statement, that he insists on proclaiming himself as the leader of the actions for the formation of the opposition unit with which would participate, in the mega elections regional and municipal to be convened this year.

For that reason, while the media committed to international rights tries to clean the criminal record of López and his gang; Their western masters insist on maintaining sanctions as a means to prevent any progress in economic, political and social matters in the country, while ordering their servile allies in Latin America, especially to Colombia, continue developing the war attempt and direct invasion of the homeland.

Fortunately, the dark discursive account of the aforementioned “opposition leader” is not believed by anyone sensible, in addition to that, for them, the people are only referential and the broad and plural participation that they hold so much, a statement that decorates the speech and tries to cover up the long history criminal that constitutes your medical record. Here is the detail.

No one doubts the dangerousness of the opposition, nor does he underestimate what the fascists are capable of reaching power. Until now, they have not been able to with this town, but for that reason they will not cease their nefarious intentions.

Fortunately, they are discovered, then: the EU sanctions democratic opponents: those who participated in the last 6D elections; Biden, extends the infamous Decree against Venezuela; Duque shows his mercenary troops; the unnameable self-proclaimed unsuccessfully summons his followers to demonstrate in the streets.

The rectors of the Autonomous Universities ignore the State and confuse Autonomy with Sovereignty to cover their inflated payroll; the oppositions are killing themselves tooth and nail for the candidate nomination while, those disguised in red pigtails in the government and in the parties allied to the revolution, advocate like a dead parasite, thanks to the denunciations of a revolutionary people organized and every day more conscious.