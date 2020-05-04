Swede Armand Duplantis, world record-holder in pole vault (6.18 meters) since the beginning of this year, and Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie, the previous record holder, finished in the lead this Sunday, in a distance competition in which each participated from his garden.

The American Sam Kendricks, double world champion, was third in this “Ultimate Garden Clash”, an exhibition broadcast live on social networks by the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics) and which was seen by at least 150,000 people.

Faced with the impossibility of facing the track due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the three athletes faced this challenge with an unprecedented objective: to exceed the maximum bar height of 5 meters in 30 minutes.

Lavillenie and Duplantis each had 36 successful jumps (each with a single failure in their attempts), while Kendricks had 26 hits.

In a moment of some confusion, a three-minute tie-break was proposed, which Lavillenie, with exhaustion becoming evident on her face, rejected. Duplantis, visibly less physically affected, was then preparing for a supplemental jump.

“Getting 36 5-meter jumps in 30 minutes … I challenge anyone on this planet to do that. It’s a huge thing,” Kendricks applauded his rivals.

Each one jumped from the place where they spend this moment of confinement and stoppage of the competitions.

Lavillenie was doing it in her garden in Pérignat-lès-Sarliève, near Clermont-Ferrand (central France), with her daughter Iris on a swing in the background. Kendricks on his parents ‘farm in the state of Mississippi (United States) and Duplantis in his parents’ garden in the state of Louisiana (United States), where he started jumping.

– “None wanted to lose” –

Duplantis, the 20-year-old young Swedish prodigy who stunned the world of athletics earlier this year, was the one who apparently finished most physically complete.

Lavillenie, 33, stood between leaps and bounds to drink, sponge water on her forehead and put powder on her hands, while Kendricks had a more cautious pace, sitting and resting between jumps.

In recent days, Lavillenie had lamented the difficulties she had in training due to the new coronavirus pandemic, which caused the postponement of the great athletics events of this 2020, especially the Tokyo Olympics, which were rescheduled in 2021.

“None of us wanted to lose,” added the French jumper in a video conference after the competition.

“My goal was to make one jump per minute, but it took a little more to find victory. It is a mixed effort, between technique and endurance. I would not do this every weekend, but it was good,” he explained.

Armand Duplantis explained that he had enthusiastically accepted the challenge, born on the initiative of his French adversary: ​​”I live competing, we all miss him.” However, the Swedish star does not want this type of tournament format to be transferred to a stadium when it is possible to compete under normal conditions: “It was nice, but I want to jump high, higher.”

Duplantis and Lavillenie plan to meet at a distance on June 11 for another contest, which will take place as a replacement for the Oslo meeting.

The Swede will jump in the legendary Bislett Stadium, without an audience, against the local Sondre Guttmorsen, while the Frenchman plans to return to compete from his garden.