Duo impersonate electric company employees and steal $ 250,000 worth of jewelry from Florida elderly woman



The crime was reported in a home in Miramar, Florida.

MIAMI, Florida – Two men posing as employees of an electrical company entered a home in Miramar (southeast Florida, USA) and stole $ 250,000 worth of jewelry from an 81-year-old woman, local media reported this Friday. .

The robbery occurred on the afternoon of June 25, when two men called a home and introduced themselves as employees of the Florida Power and Light company (FPL) to its owner, Dianne Reeves, 81, who lives alone in the house.

Video captured the arrival of thieves at the old woman’s house

A video recorded by a surveillance camera At the back of the house it shows Reeves talking to one of the robbers, who is wearing a red orange baseball cap and a mask.

While he distracts the woman by telling her where they are going to relocate the new electricity meter, the other criminal takes the moment to enter through the front door, go to the victim’s bedroom and steal almost all of your jewelry and valuables that he kept in the drawers of a closet, picked up Channel 7 News.

In an interview in which the old woman is seen to be tearful, she says that they stole her very beloved jewels, such as the wedding ring and the engagement ring, as well as jewelery that her husband had given her and others inherited from her mother, all ” irreplaceable objects due to their sentimental value over the years ”, he lamented.

“My advice ?, Reeves says, is, number one, don’t open the door to anyone and, number two, if you do speak to them, make sure they show you identification.”

Authorities advise residents to be vigilant and always ask for identification before allowing anyone to enter their property.