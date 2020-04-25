Amateur triathletes Henrique Espíndola and Cassiano Damasceno found an inspiring and supportive way to compensate for the postponement of the Ironman 70.3 in Florianópolis that would be held on Sunday (26), but which was canceled due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Cassiano Damasceno and Henrique Espindola will make Ironman at home during social isolation (Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

Training partners in the MEVILELA team, they were registered for the race and decided to replicate the task at home, since they are in social isolation. Named #IRONMANEMCASA, the challenge is to fulfill the 1.9 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling and 21 km of running of the Florianópolis event, which was postponed to July 12th. For this, the pair will swim in a domestic pool using two parked strips and will ride on roller bikes (which do not move). Finally, they will run on treadmills.

– The goal is to encourage people around the world to overcome their limits, exercising at home. Be it to get out of inertia or intensify a workout that you are already used to – says Espíndola.

In addition, they also lead a movement for participants or spectators of the challenge to engage to raise funds for the Caritas institution. As an incentive, there will still be a raffle of two sets (1 bretelle + 1 cycling jersey) 1 male and 1 female to the followers.

The triathletes will transmit the challenge live on their Instagrans and also on the team, respecting the same times of the race that would take place in Santa Catarina.

SERVICE

What is: #IRONMANEMCASA

When: 26/4 (Sunday), from 7am

Who: Cassiano Damasceno and Henrique Espíndola, athletes from the MEVILELA team

Streaming:

• Channel: Instagram: @cassianodamasceno / @ espindolera / @ mevilelateamoficial

Donations:

• Will be directed directly to the institution Cáritas @caritassantasuzanacsft To donate: https://www.kickante.com.br/camivais/desafio-ir0nman-703-em-casa-em-prol-da-caritas.

• Everyone will be able to donate, regardless of whether they have accepted the challenge of exercising at home.

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts