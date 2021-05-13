Dunkin ‘Donuts employee kills customer over racial slur



The old man had a skull fracture and concussions to the brain from a head trauma.

An argument turned into a terrible tragedy at a Dunkin ‘Donuts in Florida when a senior customer was killed by a racial slur from an employee.

The worker, named Corey Pujols, only 27 years old, was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of aggravated homicide by the fatal confrontation that occurred on May 4. at a Dunkin’Donuts branch in Marathon, Florida.

The employee, who is African American, said the 77-year-old adult had behaved in an extremely rude manner on the day of the altercation and gave him a racial slur, which was not specified.

The problem started when the elderly man became upset about the quality of service he was receiving at the drive-thru at the branch. Due to his rude attitude, the employees asked him to leave, but instead the man parked and entered the store.

Once inside, the two men began to argue and that was when the older adult spoke the racial slur to Pujols.

Upon hearing the offense, Pujols challenged the older adult to repeat it, which the client did. It was then that Pujols punched the man in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete floor., according to the authorities.

Initially, the police had arrested Pujols on the charge of assaulting a person over 65 years of age. However, when the victim later died while being treated at the hospital, an arrest warrant was issued for Pujols on the charge of aggravated murder.

Should the Dunkin ‘Donuts employee be found guilty of the charge, he would face up to 30 years in prison..

For its part, the coffee and donut company released a statement in which they said they were deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at their franchise.

The franchisee who owns the Dunkin ‘branch where the incident occurred and operates it independently, is cooperating fully with local authorities. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we refer any additional questions to the police,” a company spokesman said, according to the New York Post.

