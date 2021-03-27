Dungeons & Dragons series writer talks about his proposal

The scriptwriter and producer Derek Kolstad Known for the John Wick franchise and who has collaborated on the current “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, he is currently embarking on several projects. One of them is the Dungeons & Dragons series, with which it is planned to expand the franchise beyond the theatrical film that is in development.

Everything is still in a too early stages to be able to comment too much on these projects of the Dungeons and Dragons franchise, but in a recent interview, the actor has expressed his commitment to prioritize the characters over the show.

In an interview for Collider about his latest work as a screenwriter, “Nobody”, when the theme of this series came up, the writer explained that his proposal for the series will be to keep in mind that this is part of something bigger. In that sense, they will include clues and references to things that we will see in the future, that is, they will control the scope of the proposal.

In the first Star Wars, you hear about Jabba the Hutt and don’t see him until the third. I think in Dungeons & Dragons, which has this massive and dedicated community of acolytes, I don’t want to suddenly throw everything on the screen and say, ‘Here’s the buffet.’ I prefer to keep the story private.

Along these lines, Kolstad has alluded to other films and franchises that have followed a similar proposal.

When you think of our favorite movies, I prefer to do the ‘Cornered’ / ‘First Blood’ version. It is a guy in the forest who is hunted. And it is very small, but you allude to the other things through conversation. You got the USS Indianapolis [en ‘Tiburón’], you see something in the background. You hear a name that 3% of the public say: ‘Ho ho, I think we’ll see it soon.’ I think the important thing is to take a deep breath, go slowly and respect the world. And as you adapt, certain things have to change. But it is better not to touch the heart and soul of why people love this.

Via information | Collider