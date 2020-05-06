Share

The name of a race from the Dungeons and Dragons multiverse was taken from the creator of Game of Thrones, George R. R. Martin, without his knowledge.

In the multiverse Dungeons and Dragons, there are different planes of existence parallel to each other, and the characters can move between them with the help of magic. The astral plane connects to the main material plane, and it is a place where the power of thought rules over everything. Reason why many of its inhabitants are experts in psychic powers. One of the races residing on the astral plane is the githyanki. They were able to escape the bondage of the mental flayers and colonized that place. The githyanki will play an important role in the next Baldur’s Gate III. One of the group’s newest members at Baldur’s Gate III has been confirmed to be a Githyanki fighter named Lae’zel. But the githyanki were invented by George RR Martin, creator of Game of Thrones and his name was taken without his knowledge.

The githyanki’s name was first mentioned in a novel called Dying of the Light. It was written by George RR Martin and published in 1977. So British science fiction / horror author Charles Stross read Dying of the Light and used the name for a race he used in his Dungeons and Dragons home campaign. According to Bell of Lost Souls, Stross sent the githyanki to the Fiend Factory section of White Dwarf magazine, at a time when he published material from Dungeons and Dragons.

Will George RR Martin take legal action?

Unlike Tolkien’s heirs and their lawsuit against Dungeons and Dragons, neither Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin nor their representatives have taken legal action against the game’s creators for copying a race. The novels of A Song of Ice and Fire have borrowed numerous names from works by other authors, including H.P. Lovecraft (Dagon Greyjoy, the city of Carcosa), J.R.R. Tolkien (Oakenshield, Ser Theodan the True) and Mervyn Peake (Titus Peake and Gorman Peake). Wun Wun the giant is named after the quarterback Phil Simms of the NFL and some of the Tully House’s ancestors are called Elmo and Grover (The Muppets), which shows the variety of sources that Martin has referred to in his works.

Share