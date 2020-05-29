Share

They are preparing the Dungeons and Dragons movie and the directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley have very interesting details of what we will be able to see in theaters.

The film’s release date was pushed back to 2022 and in a recent interview. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the co-directors and co-writers commented on how the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) had affected their pre-production process. During the interview, they were also asked about their vision for the Dungeons and Dragons and it felt like it was a natural evolution of humor that they put into past projects like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Game night.

“We want it to be fun,” Goldstein replied. “It is not a crazy comedy, but it is an action-fantasy movie with many elements and comedy characters that we hope people really understand and enjoy watching their adventures.”

“Dungeons and Dragons is a unique look at the fantasy genre where it is contemporary in terms of the people who play it and the way they talk to each other,” added Daley. Therefore, we never wanted to make fun of the fantasy genre or annoy fans. But we wanted to find another way to do it that we hadn’t seen before. Only the Dungeons and Dragons format is so interesting and fun. All about critical thinking and discovering ways to make things work after they fall. There’s a lot of that we’re trying to inject into the Dungeons and Dragons movie. “

The 2000 version was a failure.

There is a Dungeons and Dragons movie that was released in the year 2000 that had a great cast headed by Justin Whalin, Marlon Wayans, Jeremy Irons and Thora Birch. The film had epic fantasy but too much humor and a parodic tone that seemed to take the story itself seriously. With a budget of about $ 45 million, it only raised $ 33 million. Hopefully Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley don’t fall into the same trap.

Since clearly the projects that have been massively successful with these characteristics are The Lord of the rings and Game of Thrones. A few movies and a series that took the material I had very seriously. This has been well understood by those responsible for The Dark Crystal or The Witcher who are worthy heirs.

The Dungeons and Dragons movie will be released on May 27, 2022. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below.

Share