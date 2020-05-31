Chromatic promises numerous extensions of the title, as well as the incorporation of new heroes.

The Dungeons Defenders series recently came to life with Awakened, whose early access was released in February on PC, and which is already ready.its final versionplus a great update. The three titles that make up the series are working simultaneously, each with some advantages: the first has more content, the second is free and the one that is about to launch,Dungeons Defenders: Awakened, which promises a future loaded with new content.

With Awakened, Chromatic is creatinga complete remaster of his 2011 classic. The title features the same levels and challenges as the original game, but adds some of the best features in Dungeon Defenders 2. The Hero Deck, which allows players tolevel up to four characters simultaneously, is one of the great additions.

Despite improvements, early access players will have to restart the gameAwakened has been availablein early access from early February, but it is now when its final launch arrives withupdate 1.0. It offers players even more reasons to try it out, featuring new UIs, levels, game modes, difficulties, and achievements. Surprisingly, this final versionhas come with a price droparound 10 euros.

The classic Dungeon Defenders quartet of the Apprentice, Monk, Squire and the Huntress is out now, but Chromaticadd new ones in the future. However, update 1.0 has also come with some frustration: early access players who have spent hundreds of hours in the gamehave been forced to restart it, with its heroes now only playable in the new legacy mode.

