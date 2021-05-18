Dune would be released exclusively in theaters and later on HBO Max

Warner Bros., given the imminent improvement that is approaching the film industry thanks to the vaccination campaign, would have rethought a part of its strategy of simultaneous releases in theaters and HBO Max. According to information from Deadline, The company will release Dune exclusively in theaters, and later it will make its debut on HBO Max. Of course, this was not what they promised at the end of 2020.

The aforementioned medium indicates that Warner reached an agreement with Regal Cinemas, a major American cinema chain, to establish a deadline of 2022 45 days of exclusivity in theaters before hitting HBO Max. The information should not surprise anyone, as it emerged at the end of last March. The big surprise, then, is that Warner would have preferred to advance its plan to this year; specifically with Dune.

Dune stepping off the simultaneous release ship?

Now, the biggest question that remains in the air is whether Warner backed down on his own initiative, or whether yielded to pressure from his partners. When the company announced that all of its 2021 movies would have a simultaneous theatrical release and HBO Max due to the pandemic, the producers of Dune were against the movement. Even the director of the feature film, Denis Villeneuve, hinted that AT&T (owner of WarnerMedia) was only looking in favor of its economic survival:

“With this decision, AT&T has sabotaged one of the most respectable and important studios in the history of cinema. There is no kind of love towards the cinema and neither towards the public. It’s all a matter of survival for a telecommunications giant that currently owns more than $ 150 billion in debt. Although ‘Dune’ is about movies and audiences, AT&T sees its own survival on Wall Street. “

If the report goes through, Dune would be the only Warner film to renounce the simultaneous release strategy. And is that other productions like Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat debuted on HBO Max on the same day as their theatrical debut. There are still other films on the list that, if nothing unexpected comes up, should go the same way. Among them Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad and The Matrix 4.

For its part, Dune is scheduled for the October 1, 2021. It was directed by Denis Villeneuve and its cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Read this too …