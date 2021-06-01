Dune will hit theaters first, then will premiere on HBO Max | Entertainment

The recent agreement between AT&T and Discovery opens the door for part of the decision to simultaneously release Warner films in theaters and HBO Max to be partially reversed.

The world of cinema always has several open controversies. No matter when you look, there will always be something. A few months ago, Warner unilaterally made a controversial decision that would lead to all his 2021 films to be released simultaneously in theaters and in HBO Max in those countries where the platform provides services, which implied a grievance for the cinemas and for the filmmakers themselves behind the films.

One of the directors who was quick to position themselves against the new measure was Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind the new adaptation of Dune, the first part of which will arrive this October, after a long delay.

The agreement between AT& T and Discovery, which will be closed entirely in 2022, has opened up the possibility of that controversial decision being reversed. In fact, a lengthy Deadline article states that Warner has already reached an agreement with Regal cinemas to premiere Dune 45 days before the movie hits HBO Max.

Legendary Pictures, who has financed 75% of Dune, and who is also responsible for Godzilla vs Kong, went through the hoop of the film of the Monsterverse, but was very reluctant to the simultaneous release of Dune. It seems that the pressures from one side and the other, as well as the new situation of Warner, which will see the next exit of the brain behind the strategy of simultaneous releases, Jason kilar, they could give wings to Dune on the big screen.

Do you think Dune Is it one of those films that you have to see yes or yes on the big screen and with the great virtues of a projection room?

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Cazallas.