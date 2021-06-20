‘Dune’ will be seen at the Venice Film Festival 2021

‘Dune‘, the science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve, arrives on September 3 within the framework of the Venice festival. Everything we know about ‘Dune’.

The Venice festival has confirmed that ‘Dune’ by Denis Villeneuve will have its premiere within the framework of its 78th edition, which will be held from September 1 to 11. Specifically, the science fiction film loaded with stars will be screened on September 3, at which time we will be able to know the first reactions to this long-awaited Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures production, and know whether or not it will become one of the best titles of the season.

Adaptation of the influential novel by Frank Herbert, the film has brought together an impressive cast of stars, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. The story follows Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his family and his people. Malevolent forces provoke a conflict for control of the supply of the most precious resource in existence, and only those who can conquer their own fears will survive.

Villeneuve directs the film from a script he co-wrote with Jon spaihts Y Eric roth, based on the novel by Herbert. We’ll see if it convinces more than its predecessor: ‘Dune’ by David lynch, released in 1984, was a commercial and critical failure, although over the years (and ‘Lynchian’ love) it has been reclaimed. The second chance comes with the director of ‘The Arrival’, one of the most sought-after filmmakers of the moment in Hollywood. Will the Lido of Venice be your first stop in a long awards race leading up to the Academy Oscars? Or will it end up eaten by its own monsters?

