Dune to have exclusive theatrical release

Good news for those who feared that Dune will end up on HBO Max due to the pandemic, it seems that Warner has come to his senses. Through a new report by Deadline, it is confirmed that the long-awaited adaptation of Denis Villeneuve will have an exclusive release in cinemas, a plan that was assimilated from the beginning but was interrupted for a time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The studio announced a few weeks ago that the film would hit HBO Max and theaters simultaneously, fortunately, the top gentlemen of the company have made a sensible decision.

You may be interested: Dune: screenwriter has already seen it and says it is as visionary as The Lord of the Rings

Dune was completed in 2019 and its theatrical release was originally planned for December 2020. When the global health crisis kicked off the film’s fate became uncertain; several months later Warner announced a delay to avoid losses, after all, this film represents the beginning of a powerful franchise, the adaptation of one of the most prominent science fiction novels of the genre. Even Villeneuve was furious when he learned that Warner intended to launch his work on streaming platforms. This movie is an experience made for theaters.

According to Deadline, Dune It will premiere in September during the Venice Film Festival’s screenings, one month before its official release in theaters around the world. The source maintains that the date for his arrival on the HBO Max platform has yet to be defined, but it will be long after the appearance on the billboard. That Dune can reach theaters as planned before represents a relief for networks around the world, as well as a clue to the good direction that the health crisis has taken thanks to the distribution of vaccines.

Dune is the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the young heir to a powerful family whose leader accepts the management of the desert planet Arrakis, along with the businesses that belong to the melange spice. The novel is set ten thousand years in the future, with humans unfolding through a feudal-style galactic empire. An unexpected and divine future awaits the inexperienced Paul, becoming both ally and enemies as they try to confront the musings of the Harkonnen, the family that wants to see the Atreides subdued.

Continue reading: Dune could premiere at the Venice Film Festival

The Denis Villeneuvee adaptation stars Timothée Chalamet, an actor who enchanted fans with his signing but who is actually quite old for the character; remember that in the novel Paul is 15 years old, while Chalamet is already 25. Other actors present in the production are Oscar Isaac (Leto Atreides), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Zendaya (Chani), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Stellan Skarsgård (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen), David Dastmalchian (Piter De Vries) and many more. As we can see, it is a movie full of great stars.

Denis Villeneuve’s new film is awaited with great expectations. The Canadian director has already proven himself worthy of science fiction thanks to notable installments like Blade Runner 2049 – 88% and Arrival – 94%; but with Dune he’s ready to give the world his life’s work: bringing one of the genre’s most memorable stories to the big screen. In the past David Lynch presented his own version but it was mostly a failure and a mistake, and we also do not forget the dreams of Alejandro Jodorowsky, whose strange idea of ​​Jodorowsky’s Dune – 98% could never be done successfully. Will Villeneuve be able to break the curse of Frank Herbert’s novel on the big screen? The film hits theaters on October 1.

You may also be interested: Dune, by Alejandro Jodorowsky, everything we know about the canceled film