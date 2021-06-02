Dune: Stellan Skarsgard’s performance compared to Marlon Brando’s in Apocalypse Now

Dune is Denis Villeneuve’s next film and it will hit theaters very soon after a long wait. Secrets of Dune, a space on YouTube that is responsible for collecting as much information as possible about the film, has interviewed a person who had the opportunity to attend a test screening of the film and it seems that something great is coming. The source (so far anonymous) reveals numerous details and among them compares Stellan Skarsgård’s performance to Marlon Brando’s in Apocalypse Now – 99%. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

During the last months we have had glimpses of all the characters that make up the new adaptation of Dune, however, we have hardly seen anything of Stellan like Baron Vladimir Harkonnen; just a brief image of his face that tells us little about his general appearance. But the Secrets of Dune contact contends that the interpretation of Skarsgard is impressive, and it reminds him a lot of Brando as Colonel Kurtz, the main antagonist of Apocalypse now by Francis Ford Coppola when we have the information. Here his statements:

That’s the vibe I’m getting from this version of the Baron. While still big, he’s not quite as grotesque as Baron in Lynch’s movie, but he’s VERY imposing, VERY menacing, and just as calculating and ruthless as you might expect.

Secrets of Dune notes that its source read the books and saw all the adaptations, and was equally impressed with the new take on Villeneuve. The lucky viewer of the film not yet released mentions that the film is really good and that the director does not have to make changes to what has been done.

Dune was already finished when I saw it. I don’t see any need to change anything and if you do, I assure you it would be a bad decision to do so. I hope the studio took the feedback seriously. He was completely in awe, and a little sad, mainly because he had seen Dune and had no one to talk to about it. Worse than that, the release date had not been finalized, and not only was I ready to watch it again, right away (and I still am), but I’m ready to watch the sequel and there MUST be a sequel.

Although there are no official images of Baron Harkonnen, some merchandising figures about the character have been leaked on social networks and through them we can appreciate a much more terrible and dark appearance than in previous adaptations (the grotesque of 1984 or the elegant and theatrical of the year 2000). However, there is another character who impressed upon contact much more than others, Duncan Idaho, played by Jason Momoa: “I had no expectations of him as Duncan and now he is my favorite version of the character.”

The source from Secrets of Dune also revealed that security during the test screening was very tight: “They took everyone’s cell phones before we went in and I’m not wearing a watch. And we sat there for a bit before the movie started. ” Mention that the movie is about two and a half hours long. It seems that Dune pretends to be quite faithful to the events of the book, as Secrets of Dune mentions that the end will come in a part that comprises the middle of the book, so we can expect many more adaptations in the future.

Dune premieres in September at the Venice Film Festival, having the opportunity to shine as the greatest. The film will hit theaters on October 1. Will we see her present in the following awards season?

