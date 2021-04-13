Dune: screenwriter has already seen it and says it is as visionary as The Lord of the Rings

We are still several months away from seeing Dune. Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited film was one of many that was affected by the closure of cinemas due to the virus, but the excitement for it remains latent. In a new interview, screenwriter Eric Roth explains that he has already seen the director’s cut and that it is as visionary as the trilogy of The Lord of the rings, also discusses whether or not there will be a sequel.

According to Collider, Eric Roth, scriptwriter of Dune, explained that he has already been able to see the film directed by Denis Villenevue. He said he has a great working relationship with the filmmaker and that he helped him fine-tune the details of his first draft along with another writer named Jon spaihts. The team, in their consideration, achieved a final product as spectacular as the acclaimed trilogy of The Lord of the rings even only with the first half of the novel:

It was wonderful [trabajar con Villeneuve]. I had worked with Deni on Arrival and we became kind of like soul mates. When Dune arrived she asked me if I could board her. And I did, I wrote a giant, complete, over-the-top Eric Roth script that had certain special elements for me. Honestly, it needed to be scaled down and Denis did that and eventually brought in another writer, I was busy, so they brought in another writer named Jon Spaihts, who is wonderful and I think he kept everything more focused. I think, I don’t mean like The Lord of the Rings, but it’s really spectacular. He’s a visionary in his own way, Denis. It’s completely the first half [de la novela]. I didn’t know when we started, but I adapted more than half and we started working on the second. But I’ve already seen the movie and it’s basically half.

There’s a lot to break down from that statement, but perhaps most interestingly, despite his reluctance to compare the film to Peter Jackson’s trilogy, it’s something he had in mind. Previously, Villeneuve had already explained that he agreed to direct the project only because he had been allowed to divide the story in two, since it is a very complicated one. As you surely know, it is based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, which is considered a classic of science fiction.

The other very interesting thing about this statement is that we will see about the first half of the book. What does this mean? We will not get into spoilers for those who have not seen the David Lynch movie or read the novel, but it could mean that the rivalry between House Atreides, protagonist Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and House Harkonnen will hardly be raised. Very possibly, it means that the first film concludes after the young noble begins to settle among the natives of the dangerous planet Akarris and without seeing the resolution in the fight for its control. Although obviously there is no way to be sure until you see it.

The film is a very important project for Villeneuve, who responded annoyed at the idea that the film would debut simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max, as he believes that box office success is necessary to ensure that the second part can be financed. On the sequel, and the possible series that had been said was in development, Roth had the following to say:

I wrote the story [de una segunda película] to show the heirs what I could do with the second half, but I have to say that I think that’s all I can do. I have other things I want to do. I am 76 years old and these things obviously take a long time. I hope people loved Dune enough for there to be a second part and I’m sure Denis would make an amazing version of it.

As you can see, it seems that it will be, as it really always is, in the hands of the public to go to theaters. Dune to be able to have a sequel and allow the director to conclude his adaptation as he intended. The story of the novel is undoubtedly a very complex story about the relationship between politics, the environment and religion. All involved in the fight of a young man to avenge his family and recover his legacy. At the moment, Dune has its premieres scheduled for October.

