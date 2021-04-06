Dune could have an exclusive theatrical release

2021 is advancing at a rapid pace and movie fans are eagerly awaiting the premieres of some very important films that were snatched by 2020, one of them is Dune, the blockbuster by Denis Villeneuve that saw a regrettable delay in its release before the arrival of the global health crisis. A few months ago, Warner declared that the film would reach not only theaters, but also HBO Max, the streaming service owned by the company. This horrified both the director and the fans, who agree that Dune it deserves a spectacular theatrical release. New information reveals that things could change for the better.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Dune is the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Frank Herbert published in 1965, a classic of science fiction that for a long time was thought of as the impossible work of the big screen. Let us remember that Alejandro Jodorowsky tried to bring history to the seventh art, failing along the way, and that David Lynch’s effort presented in 1984 was abhorred by critics; without forgetting also the television series in the early 2000s, a bit forgotten over time or too theatrical for some. Denis Villeneuve It’s coming soon to break the curse of Paul Atreides-starring adventure, a movie that might not have a HBO Max release as Warner Bros. announced long ago. Here are the new details granted by an exclusive Deadline report:

It has yet to be decided if Legendary’s other Warner Bros. title, Dune, will hit theaters and at HBO Max. This despite the fact that this latest streaming service continues to promote it as part of its 2021 suite. The success of Godzilla vs. Kong last weekend is a clear argument in Legendary’s negotiations with Warner to keep that sci-fi movie strictly in theaters.

We invite you to read: Sci-Fi Movies Only Smart People Understand

Even with the health crisis, Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% have been able to raise US $ 285 million at the global box office, an excellent sign of the interest that audiences continue to have in visiting theaters. The above could be argument enough for Warner Bros. and Legendary to favor a premiere of Dune exclusive in theaters, something that no doubt everyone expects. The film will be available on October 1, so there is still a little time for companies to make a good decision. Denis Villeneuve He assured Variety months ago that a streaming launch would kill the potential DuneSo we only expect the best from the executives.

The secrecy surrounding the new adaptation of Dune is awesome. There were no leaks, videos or photos captured by paparazzi in the middle of the recordings, a sign that the project was protected at all costs. Timothée Chalamet, who will be in charge of playing Paul, told Rotten Tomatoes in November 2019 that he cannot wait for the premiere and that it has been the craziest shoot of his entire life. Taking into account that Denis Villeneuve He has already given us two very good science fiction films, The Arrival – 94% and Blade Runner 2049 – 88%, we can be confident that Dune it will be something exceptional.

In addition to Timothée Chalamet like Paul Atreides, Dune will feature performances by Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica Atreides, Paul’s mother and member of the Bene Gesserit; Zendaya as Chani; Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides; Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho; Dave Bautista as Glossu ‘Beast’ Rabban; Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck; Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen; Javier Bardem as Stilgar; and David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries. Dune deserves a great and exclusive theatrical release, we hope that the best things for October 2021 and we can enjoy it as Denis Villeneuve always planned.

You may also be interested in: Most terrifying parasitic aliens in cinema