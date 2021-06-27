Dune changes its theatrical release date and HBO Max again

The new adaptation of Dune once again changes its premiere date and will take over from the date previously held by Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho

Dune changes its release date from October 1 to October 22, which will have its release both on HBO Max and in theaters (also in 3D and Imax formats). Rumor has it that the film was moved on the calendar with the intention of giving more distance to the James Bond film, No Time to Die, which opens on October 8.

The sci-fi adventure film will take over from the date previously held by Clint Eastwood’s last film, Cry Macho, which will move to September 17. Also among the moves in Warner Bros. is The Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, which changes its release date to October 1.

About Dune

Dune, the journey of a mythical hero bearing an enormous emotional burden, tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man who was born with a destiny greater than himself. In this epic, he must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As the forces of evil battle to seize one of the most exceptional resources on the planet, which has the power to unlock the full potential of humanity, only those who master their fears will be able to survive.

The film stars Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission Impossible – Fallout), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War), Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming), David Dastmalchian (Blade Runner 2049), Chang Chen ( Tiger and Dragon), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Charlotte Rampling (Assassin’s Creed), with Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men).

Denis Villeneuve directs Dune from a script he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert. Villeneuve has also produced the film with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. Executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert.

Behind the scenes, Villeneuve reteams with twice Oscar-nominated production designer Patrice Vermette (Arrival, Hitman, Queen Victoria), two-time Oscar-nominated editor Joe Walker (Blade Runner 2049, The Arrival, 12 Years a Slave), two-time Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisor Oscar Paul Lambert (Blade Runner 2049) and Oscar-winning special effects supervisor Gerd Nefzer (Blade Runner 2049). He has also collaborated for the first time with Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser (The Darkest Night [Zero Dark Thirty], Rogue One: A Star Wars Story); three-time Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West (The Revenant, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Quills) and co-costume designer Bob Morgan, as well as stunt coordinator Tom Struthers (The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception ). Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated composer Hans Zimmer (Blade Runner 2049, Origin, Gladiator, The Lion King) is the author of the soundtrack.