‘Dune’ Cast 2021 – Ages, Instagrams, and More

Chia Bella James Warner Bros.

If you’ve been waiting for a big blockbuster with all your fave actors, then Dune is your movie. Not only is the cast list absolutely stacked, but the iconic book is coming to life in a brand new way thanks to director Denis Villeneuve.

Unfortunately for all of us, we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer for the film to come out. We’re just going to have to settle with following the cast on every platform possible until Dune is finally released on October 22, 2021. Luckily for you, we made it easy to figure out everyone who is gonna be in it (and trust us , you’re gonna be surprised when you see this list) to follow them on the ‘gram.

Check out the cast of Dune right this way:

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

Timothée Chalamet

Dune character: Paul Atreides

Age: 25

Instagram: @tchalamet

Fun fact: Timothée’s other new movie The French Dispatch is coming out on the same day as Dune, making for a perfect double feature.

Oscar Isaac

Dune character: Duke Leto Atreides

Age: 42

Instagram: @madgenemedia

Fun fact: Oscar is finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year as Moon Knight.

Zendaya

Dune character: Chani

Age: 24

Instagram: @zendaya

Fun fact: She’s Zendaya.

Chang chen

Dune character: Dr. Wellington Yueh

Age: 44

Instagram: N / A

Fun fact: While he’s mostly known for being a huge film star in Taiwan, Chang Chen also has two albums out.

Rebecca ferguson

Dune character: Lady Jessica

Age: 37

Instagram: @officialrebeccaferguson

Fun fact: She studied ballet, tap, jazz, street funk, and the Argentine tango when she was younger. She even taught tango classes in Sweden.

Javier Bardem

Dune character: Stilgar

Age: 52

Instagram: @bardemantarctic

Fun fact: He is a Greenpeace ambassador helping to protect the Antarctic ocean and even released a documentary with his brother to raise awareness.

Josh brolin

Dune character: Gurney Halleck

Age: 53

Instagram: @joshbrolin

Fun fact: Josh almost quit acting after getting super into stock trading.

Stellan Skarsgård

Dune character: Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Age: 70

Instagram: N / A

Fun fact: He spent seven hours in hair and makeup every single day for this role.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster

Dune character: Dr. Liet-Kynes

Age: 45

Instagram: @shazdb

Fun fact: You might recognize her as Jackson’s mom Roz on Sex Education.

Stephen McKinley Henderson

Dune character: Thufir Hawat

Age: 71

Instagram: N / AF

Fun fact: He recently starred in the hit FX on Hulu series Devs, which you def need to add to your must-watch list ASAP.

Dave Bautista

Dune character: Glossu Rabban

Age: 52

Instagram: @davebautista

Fun fact: He is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after having to postpone originally due to a scheduling conflict.

Jason momoa

Dune character: Duncan Idaho

Age: 41

Instagram: @prideofgypsies

Fun fact: He is about to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the 2022 class.

Charlotte rampling

Dune character: Gaius Helen Mohiam

Age: 75

Instagram: @shazdb

Fun fact: She originally wrote her autobiography in French just because she can!

David dastmalchian

Dune character: Piter De Vries

Age: 24

Instagram: @dastmalchian

Fun fact: This is his third film with director Denis Villeneuve.

Tamara Fuentes Associate Entertainment Editor Tamara Fuentes is the Associate Entertainment Editor for Cosmopolitan and covers celebrity news, pop culture, television, movies, music, and books.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below