‘Dune’ Cast 2021 – Ages, Instagrams, and More

If you’ve been waiting for a big blockbuster with all your fave actors, then Dune is your movie. Not only is the cast list absolutely stacked, but the iconic book is coming to life in a brand new way thanks to director Denis Villeneuve.
Unfortunately for all of us, we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer for the film to come out. We’re just going to have to settle with following the cast on every platform possible until Dune is finally released on October 22, 2021. Luckily for you, we made it easy to figure out everyone who is gonna be in it (and trust us , you’re gonna be surprised when you see this list) to follow them on the ‘gram.
Check out the cast of Dune right this way:
Timothée Chalamet
Dune character: Paul Atreides
Age: 25
Instagram: @tchalamet
Fun fact: Timothée’s other new movie The French Dispatch is coming out on the same day as Dune, making for a perfect double feature.
Oscar Isaac
Dune character: Duke Leto Atreides
Age: 42
Instagram: @madgenemedia
Fun fact: Oscar is finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year as Moon Knight.
Zendaya
Dune character: Chani
Age: 24
Instagram: @zendaya
Fun fact: She’s Zendaya.
Chang chen
Dune character: Dr. Wellington Yueh
Age: 44
Instagram: N / A
Fun fact: While he’s mostly known for being a huge film star in Taiwan, Chang Chen also has two albums out.
Rebecca ferguson
Dune character: Lady Jessica
Age: 37
Instagram: @officialrebeccaferguson
Fun fact: She studied ballet, tap, jazz, street funk, and the Argentine tango when she was younger. She even taught tango classes in Sweden.
Javier Bardem
Dune character: Stilgar
Age: 52
Instagram: @bardemantarctic
Fun fact: He is a Greenpeace ambassador helping to protect the Antarctic ocean and even released a documentary with his brother to raise awareness.
Josh brolin
Dune character: Gurney Halleck
Age: 53
Instagram: @joshbrolin
Fun fact: Josh almost quit acting after getting super into stock trading.
Stellan Skarsgård
Dune character: Baron Vladimir Harkonnen
Age: 70
Instagram: N / A
Fun fact: He spent seven hours in hair and makeup every single day for this role.
Sharon Duncan-Brewster
Dune character: Dr. Liet-Kynes
Age: 45
Instagram: @shazdb
Fun fact: You might recognize her as Jackson’s mom Roz on Sex Education.
Stephen McKinley Henderson
Dune character: Thufir Hawat
Age: 71
Instagram: N / AF
Fun fact: He recently starred in the hit FX on Hulu series Devs, which you def need to add to your must-watch list ASAP.
Dave Bautista
Dune character: Glossu Rabban
Age: 52
Instagram: @davebautista
Fun fact: He is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after having to postpone originally due to a scheduling conflict.
Jason momoa
Dune character: Duncan Idaho
Age: 41
Instagram: @prideofgypsies
Fun fact: He is about to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the 2022 class.
Charlotte rampling
Dune character: Gaius Helen Mohiam
Age: 75
Instagram: @shazdb
Fun fact: She originally wrote her autobiography in French just because she can!
David dastmalchian
Dune character: Piter De Vries
Age: 24
Instagram: @dastmalchian
Fun fact: This is his third film with director Denis Villeneuve.
Tamara Fuentes Associate Entertainment Editor Tamara Fuentes is the Associate Entertainment Editor for Cosmopolitan and covers celebrity news, pop culture, television, movies, music, and books.
