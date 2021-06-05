Duncan Pow to return as Ruescott Melshi in the Andor series

The Star Wars series, “Andor”, will have new faces that will join this galactic universe. However, as a good prequel to the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, it will recover some characters from that movie. Not only will we have the return of the protagonist Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, there will also be secondary ones. Today we know another of those secondary that will return.

The actor Dominic pow is going to reprise his role as Ruescott Melshi for the Disney + series. In ‘Rogue One’, he is one of the toughest rebels to break Jyn Erso out of prison and also joins the final battle on Scarif. Of course, Melshi did not survive the film, as did all the protagonists of that film. However, the series is a prequel and that allows the return of many actors.

It is unknown how important the role will be but we have footage of him on set with Diego Luna, and he is said to have spent multiple weeks filming for the series in Pinewood.

This Star Wars series will be one of the novelties of the Star Wars universe that will arrive on next year to Disney +. In fact, it aims to be the third Star Wars premiere for the platform, after the series “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”

There is no official synopsis, but we do know that the series will tell the Cassian Andor origin story, to take us even to childhood. The idea would be to tell us his story until he ends up joining ranks with the Rebels, thus linking with ‘Rogue One’. Possibly, the series has more than one season.