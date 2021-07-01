Dumpsters of digital devices put children’s health at risk

The health of children, adolescents and pregnant women around the world is at risk from the illegal processing of old electrical or electronic devices, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently warned, in a new report on the toxicity of these devices.

The WHO noted that electronic waste is the fastest growing household waste on the planet and detailed that data from the World Association for Electronic Waste Statistics (GESP) indicates that, in 2019, for example, 53 were produced, 6 million tons of this waste and only 17.4% was recorded as properly collected and recycled.

While the fate of the remaining e-waste is unknown, it is unlikely that it was managed and recycled in an environmentally friendly manner, according to the study.

In this sense, the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, affirmed that the threat to health increases along with the “growing tsunami of electronic waste”.

“In the same way that the world has come together to protect the seas and their ecosystems from pollution by plastics and microplastics, we must come together to protect our most valuable resource, the health of our children, from the ever-increasing danger of electronic waste. “Tedros pointed out.

Old electronics are the fastest growing household waste in the world. (Photo: WHO)

Illegal shipping to low-income countries

Although e-waste typically ends up in landfills, there are significant amounts that are often sent illegally to low- and middle-income countries where informal workers, including children and adolescents, collect, dismantle, or use acid to extract valuable metals and materials from that garbage. .

According to WHO data, some 12.9 million women work in the informal waste sector, exposing their health and that of their children, who can be born damaged by toxic products.

Furthermore, the report estimates that more than 18 million young people and children, some as young as five years old, are actively involved in the industrial sector, of which e-waste processing is only a small part.

Evidence has shown that informal methods of disposing of waste materials have various detrimental effects on health, especially children’s health.

The WHO explained that the recycling of electronic waste particularly affects those who are in vital stages of physical and neurological development, so that children, adolescents and pregnant women are those who face the greatest danger.

Children are more susceptible to toxic chemicals because they absorb pollutants relative to their size. And since some of their organs are not fully developed yet, they are less able than adults to eliminate harmful substances.

Unrecognized problem

“Improper e-waste management is a growing problem that many countries still do not recognize as a health issue,” said lead author Marie-Noel Brune Drisse.

The expert warned that if action is not taken now, “its impact will be devastating for children’s health and will place a heavy burden on the health sector in the years to come.”

The report “Children and Digital Landfills” outlines the multiple dimensions of the problem and recommends actions and practices that governments and other stakeholders can take to avoid the risks.

Binding instrument

Among other provisions, it calls for a binding instrument with the objective that exporters, importers and governments guarantee that electronic waste is disposed of in a rational and benign way for the environment, the health and safety of workers and communities.

It also urges the health sector to reduce the adverse effects of e-waste by building capacity to diagnose, monitor and prevent exposure to toxic substances, and advocates for better health data and research on the risks faced by workers. Informals dealing with e-waste.

“Children and adolescents have the right to grow and learn in a healthy environment, and exposure to electrical and electronic waste and its many toxic components unquestionably impacts that right,” said Maria Neira, director of the Department of the Environment, Climate Change and Health. of the WHO. .

He added that the health sector can provide leadership and advocacy, conduct research, influence policy makers, engage communities, and reach out to other sectors to demand that health concerns become a central element of the e-waste policies. (Source: UN News)