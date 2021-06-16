Dumoulin proclaimed national time trial champion for the fourth time

06/16/2021 at 7:58 PM CEST

.

Tom dumoulin (Jumbo Vima) won his fourth Dutch time trial champion title on Wednesday by winning the 29.6-kilometer race in Emmen.

The Maastricht Butterfly ‘, who recently returned to professional activity after a few months off, won the timed event with a time of 36.06 minutes, ahead of Sebastian langeveld (EF Education-Nippo), who was already second in 2014 and 2019. In third place he qualified Koen Bouwman, partner of Tom dumoulin in the Jumbo-Visma.

Dumoulin, 30, winner of the Giro d’Italia and world time trial champion in 2017, left the competition voluntarily last January and returned in the Tour of Switzerland that concluded last Sunday, in which he qualified in the position 41 of the general.