Dumfries, the express of the Eurocopa that already sounds for the greats

06/19/2021 at 5:59 PM CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

When in 2014 reluctantly agreed Playing two friendly matches with the national team of Aruba, the Caribbean territory dependent on the kingdom of the Netherlands, few could imagine that seven years later, Denzel Dumfries would be one of the great stars of the Eurocup.

Scorer and MVP in the first two games of the tournament, the right-hander from the Netherlands is one of the great surprises of the European Championship; a player who transmits energy and motivation on all four sides. “Motivation is intrinsic to being here, playing a major tournament with the national team for the first time& rdquor ;, said yesterday at a press conference.

Born in Rotterdam but with Caribbean roots (his father is from Aruba and his mother from Suriname), Dumfries tried Aruba when he was 17, but always knew that his destiny was the Netherlands senior team. “At first they laughed at me and said I was crazy, but I’ve always fought hard for my goals,” he explained.

His debut with the Aruba national team it came by chance. In 2014 he was playing for BVV BVV Barendrecht, an amateur team on the outskirts of Rotterdam, and the invitation to play for the Caribbean team came through word of mouth.

An international debut almost by chance

Giovanni Franke was the Aruba coach and he heard about Dumfries. “His father worked with my mother in the town hall of Barendrecht”, Franke explained later, “he told me about Denzel and I invited him to join the team I was training for at the time, RVVH Ridderkerk. Shortly afterwards I also invited him to play with Aruba “.

His international projection has much to thank Ronald Koeman, the coach who made him debut in the Netherlands three years ago. Since then he has already accumulated 21 caps, although those of the Eurocup are his first goals with the absolute.

Delighted with the 3-5-2

If there is a player who enjoys Frank de Boer’s 3-5-2, it is Dumfries. He has the entire band for his careers, fertilized territory for him to bring out his power and his scoring ability. “Compared to 4-3-3, with this drawing there is a lot of room on the side, and that suits me very well. I try to take advantage of it in every game & rdquor ;.

in the market? Popular player in the Netherlands (last season he made his debut as captain of PSV) but not so well known to the general public outside of your country, it could be before your great market opportunity.

Have 25 years and its value is around 15 million euros. Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Everton have already called their representative, Mino Raiola, to discuss their signing, but Dumfries is cautious when talking about his future. “I don’t know what the next step in my career will be, now I’m totally focused on the Euro & rdquor ;, he cleared.

Bitcoin

Smiling and relaxed, aware that he is living a dream that few around him imagined, when he appeared at the KNVB press conference with Ryan Gravenberch, Dumfries had to answer a curious question: a journalist asked him if he had bought bitcoins. Surprised, Dumfries smiled, but the journalist’s explanation was not long in coming: “you are like bitcoins, we should have bet on you before everyone knew you.