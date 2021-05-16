Dumas, Briscoe and Westbrook will be the pilots of Glickenhaus # 709 in Portimao

Jim Glickenhaus has had no qualms about modifying the plans of Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus when prioritizing the development of SCG 007 LMH. The formation wanted to make its car debut in the 6 Hours of Spa after the changes in the WEC calendar. After dismissing this idea, the premiere of the Glickenhaus LMH was postponed to Portimao, an appointment in which there will finally be a single prototype. And it is that while the Glickenhaus # 709 will compete in Portugal, the # 708 will do a 30-hour test in Aragon, a demonstration in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring and will be in Goodwood, all before being disassembled and reassembled to race in Monza .

With the route of each prototype defined until the 6 Hours of Monza as a step prior to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Jim Glickenhaus has solved the last doubt that existed short-term around the team’s driver lineup. In fact, Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe and Richard Westbrook will be in charge of piloting Glickenhaus # 709 in Portimao, a decision that leaves Gustavo Menezes, Oliver Pla, Pipo Derani and Franck Mailleux on the ‘bench’ while waiting for the release of # 708. It is understood that these four drivers will carry more weight in the 30-hour test and in subsequent displays of the first chassis of the SCG 007 LMH.

Glickenhaus’s choice makes sense, since Pla and Derani will be at the Detroit meeting of the IMSA with two DPi the same weekend that is competed in Portimao. Even if the absence of Gustavo Menezes may come to surprise, not so much the non-selection of Franck Mailleux. In the end it seems that the formation has bet on the enormous experience that Romain Dumas can bring, as well as the baggage they also have Ryan Briscoe and Richard Westbrook, powered by the connection of both pilots after their time together in the official Ford project in the GTE class.