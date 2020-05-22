Aida Domenech, better known in the internet world as Dulceida, is one of the most successful influencers on the national scene. The Catalan was one of the first to manage to build a commercial empire as a result of the exploitation of her image on social networks, and, to this day, she still maintains their status within the aristocracy of national instagramers.

With his many years of experience behind him, Dulceida knows perfectly well that one of the fundamental tricks to preserve her legion of followers lies in maintaining a close relationship with them. And for this reason, the young woman has never hesitated to publicly disclose some aspects of her personal life, continuously displaying sincerity and confidence with her more than two million and 800,000 Instagram followers.

And this Wednesday, the Catalan exemplified again his willingness to satisfy the curiosity of his fans during a question and answer session through the social platform. This activity allows Internet users to directly inquire the influencer about all kinds of issues of interest, and in this case, One of them asked him to share a photo from before he had breast surgery.

Dulceida decided to undergo surgery a few years ago to undergo breast reduction surgery. It happened in 2014, and in fact, the businesswoman later spoke about it in a video from her YouTube channel. So this last time, The young woman has also had no qualms about referring to the matter. and obey the requirement of his fan by publishing an old image, in which he appears posing, together with a friend, with a tight triquini that allows you to appreciate your physical transformation.

“The best thing I’ve ever done in my life”, Dulceida wrote about the snapshot, thus making it clear how satisfied she is with having taken that step in the past. After publishing the image, the influencer wanted to remark the importance of putting yourself in the hands of a good professional as well as being very careful during the postoperative process and throughout the year following the intervention.