Sweet “the singer”, as she is known in the national artistic medium, he remembered how some aspects of their friendship with the remembered singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel, who was joined by her love for music from a very young age.

In a chat with the Ventaneando program, the interpreter of Wounds and Your Doll said that, unlike other friends of the interpreter such as India and Natalia BaezaJuan Gabriel never proposed to her to procreate a child together, since hers was always a closer relationship to the brotherhood.

In addition, the 64-year-old singer narrated that the author of Amor eterno invited her to go live with him and start a life together when Dulce was still married to the father of her daughter Romina.

He never proposed anything to me, he did want me to live with him, ‘come live with me, I will give you a house’ and such things, but I never listened to him, saying ‘if I am married and I have a girl , how am I going to go with you ‘, and he said to me’ it doesn’t matter, let’s go, wherever your husband visits’, and he would say ‘no, you’re crazy’. He always said those things to me, but I never took him seriously. No, how do you think, I went to live with Juan Gabriel, I liked him very much, but he was very strange, he also had his oddities

Bertha Elisa Noeggerath Cárdenas, better known as Dulce, He also recalled how the Juárez divo « disappeared » one day at his home in Acapulco. once when he spent the new year with him.

“One day he invited me to spend a year-end with him in Acapulco and I left for about a week, easy, and when I arrived (he said) ‘Oh my friend, this and that, he took me to my room, very nice everything He had his rooms for his guests. And the first day talk and talk, blah, blah, blah and suddenly the third day I didn’t see him anymore. He had his spaces suddenly, suddenly he wanted to be alone, and like well I have friends everywhere, because I didn’t miss him, I was going here, I was going there, and suddenly he tells me ‘where you were, he was looking for you’, I tell him ‘because you locked yourself up, because I was not going to stay locked up,’ ”recalled the singer from Lobo.

And just as Juanga was absent on that occasion when he invited the singer to share with him at home, the divo once snubbed the invitation from another important person on the Mexican fame scene: Luis Miguel.

« Luis Miguel invited him to spend a year-end, I was there and he said ‘come on.’ And I said ‘ay, of course we are going’ and then he said ‘ay, no, he gave me laziness, the very day’ and then the next day he said ‘good thing we did not go because Luis Miguel just greeted people, nor did he have dinner and went up to his room and shut himself up and nobody else saw him again, I said ‘oh no, how boring’, and he says to me ‘oh yes, it’s good that we didn’t go’, but that’s how he did too , that is, not at Christmas, but at any time it would disappear, right? « Narrated Dulce, remembering one of the eccentric features of Juan Gabriel.

