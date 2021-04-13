Dulce María touches the networks with her baby’s first book

Sweet Maria is delighted with his side of mom with the beautiful Maria Paula . The baby turned four months old a few days ago and the singer’s fans are fascinated with each photograph and video that the former RBD gives them through their social networks. In the most recent post, the actress also shared she showed her baby very concentrated in a colorful children’s book. Dulce María accompanied the tender video with the following words: “María Paula with one of her first books … this was given to her by Dad 😍😍😍💞”.

© @ dulcemaria Dulce María’s baby was born in December 2020

Reactions to the charming video were swift; One of the first to comment was, of course, María Paula’s proud father, producer Paco Álvarez, who commented: “😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ I love her infinitely !!!”. Some ex RBD did not resist Dulce’s post; Christian chavez He liked the video of the baby, while Angelique boyer wrote: “Wow !!! Cosita bella 😍😍😍👏👏 ”, while Zoraida Gomez put: “Maria Paula baby.” The latter also became a mom recently, so her baby and Dulce’s, who is one of her best friends, will be playmates in the future.

The reactions from his followers did not wait and they left all kinds of nice comments such as: “I die of love”, “Every day it looks more like you”, “More beautiful thing”, among others.

© @ dulcemariaDulce María debuted as a mother four months ago