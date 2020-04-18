The past sets the tone for the present, and for Dulce María, looking back has been a journey in which she has realized that her essence remains intact, rescuing various musical treasures that the public will soon be able to hear through her new album “Origen”, which is built on unpublished themes and others that the singer took up from her writings and past projects giving them new sounds.

The plate is pop, but plays with sounds like folk and country. Right now the public can listen to “More yours than mine” and the recent single “I would give you everything.” “I have been with this project for a couple of years and due to many situations I could not get it out, suddenly you are looking for the perfect moment and you never know what it is. But now that we are in a moment of crisis, everyone, the truth is that anything that takes a little out of all this that we live, is very worthwhile, that is why as this is such a personal and intimate project, I decided to take it out and start sharing songs. “

All themes are compositions by Dulce María. “The songs already existed, but they are new versions, most of them are unpublished, the next one will be like this, but I wanted to get these two versions out first because somehow my fans already knew them.” The singer says that this project means being able to express her emotions, her ideas, her stories and her experiences, “regardless of whether it is something commercial or not, it is only for the pleasure of sharing my music and my compositions and the truth is that she has had a terrific reception ”. He notes that the new single has been at the top of download in Brazil, Slovenia and Poland, countries where it is well known for the RBD project.

There will also be a song that no one else has heard, and then launch “What you see is not what I am.” Dulce recalls that now that the pandemic has passed, it has not been possible to give the time to make video clips, however, the latter topic has already been made, because from the beginning it was planned as the presentation letter of the plate, but then He chose to please his followers and have them also have a voice in the choice of songs they wanted to hear. It is the first album that Dulce María produces.

“I have many songs, some waiting to see the light, but the ones that were most special to me and that I wanted to share for a long time were the ones I chose for ‘Origin’; For example, ‘I would give you everything’ is one of the first songs I wrote, it is very special, about 14 years ago I did it. It is beautiful, because the truth is that I am in a very different stage of my life, I am in love, I am newly married. Sure, we are living a very difficult time in the world, but I mean personally. Almost all my songs speak of love, heartbreak and emotions. So, looking back on them, is knowing that (they are moments) that I have already lived, that I passed and that I learned to the fullest and that I am now in another stage ”.

As for the pandemic and that isolation for many people can be a time of anxiety and stress, Dulce María asks them to trust that this will soon happen and take refuge in things or dynamics that make them feel good. “Try to focus on beautiful things, research a topic that interests you, listen to music, watch comedies, or talk to your friends or family.”

