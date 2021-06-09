Dulce María enjoys her baby María Paula’s first vacation

After more than a year without being able to leave, Sweet Maria celebrated with her followers that she had finally had the opportunity to go on vacation with her husband, Paco Álvarez, and the little daughter of both, María Paula . The singer had been kept isolated at home due to her pregnancy and the subsequent birth of her baby.

Dulce María announced that she was expecting her first baby in June 2020, just when the COVID-19 pandemic was at one of its most critical points in Mexico City. The interpreter took shelter at home and avoided all kinds of meetings and celebrations to stay healthy and not infect her baby. After a complicated 2020, he has finally taken a break with his family and they have started their first family vacation.