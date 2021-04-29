Dulce María disappeared in a park two years ago, now a mysterious video on YouTube would be the key to finding her



They are looking for Dulce María.

The little Sweet Maria disappeared without a trace almost two years ago. The authorities and her mother have done everything possible to find her, to no avail. Now a mysterious video posted on Youtube, could give key clues.

Agents of the New Jersey Police They want to speak with the father of the girl who disappeared from a park in that state in 2019, as a result of the publication on the networks this week of a video of the minor, who last Sunday turned seven years old.

The video in Youtube begins with a smiling Dulce María while listening to a mariachi singing “Las mañanitas”, followed by images of the girl with her father, who was deported in 2018 and lives in Mexico, according to the investigation of the case, the newspaper nj.com said on Wednesday.

It also indicates that someone who identified himself as Edgar Pérez, Dulce’s father, published the video on YouTube on Sunday in which he claims singing, accompanied by music, that he had nothing to do with his disappearance, that he has no idea where he is. and expresses his sadness at his disappearance.

“Like everyone, I want to know where it is”, she says, adding that she thinks they’ll find her soon.

The girl’s father, who disappeared when she was five years old, who was interviewed last year by the FBI, has not been identified as a suspect and only his voice is heard in the video.

Dulce’s mother, Noema Alavez Pérez, also Mexican, has confirmed that the voice heard in the video is Edgar Pérez.

“We’re just trying to verify it was him,” Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari told the newspaper.

On September 18, 2019, Alavez Pérez, 20, took Dulce and her 3-year-old brother Manuel to a park in Bridgeton, who ran to the playground while she stayed in the car with another child of the family , age eight, to help him with homework.

That was the moment when, according to investigators, a man described as Hispanic took the girl. The authorities are offering $ 75,000 information reward.

Gaimari also indicated that his team never had the opportunity to speak with Pérez and that the video could provide that opportunity.

“The FBI only spoke to him a couple of times and he was in Mexico. Local researchers here haven’t been able to talk to him, so yeah, if that leads us to contact him and interview him, that would be a goal. “, Held.

