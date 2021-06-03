Dulce María and the tender congratulations to her husband

Dulce María celebrates a very special day: her husband’s birthday Paco Alvarez. The singer and former RBD took to her social networks not only to share a nice message for her better half, but to publish a couple of photos in which she captures her happiness with him and, of course, next to the little girl Maria Paula.

The couple welcomed their first daughter together last December, and since then their lives have taken on a new color. Happy with her family life, the actress also highlighted what a good father Paco is.